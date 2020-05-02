Investors Buy Large Volume of Ingersoll-Rand Call Options (NYSE:IR)

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 1,055 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,059% compared to the average volume of 91 call options.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $1,372,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,726,324.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total value of $535,511.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,124.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,015,000 after acquiring an additional 688,390 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 55,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 466.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 588,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,459,000 after buying an additional 484,218 shares during the period.

NYSE:IR opened at $28.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.69. Ingersoll-Rand has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.64.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.25 million. Research analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IR. Vertical Research downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.12.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

