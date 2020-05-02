Investors Purchase High Volume of AmeriCold Realty Trust Put Options (NYSE:COLD)

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 1,017 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,441% compared to the average volume of 66 put options.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America cut AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $96,845,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,119,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $69,792,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,983,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,243 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,784 shares during the period.

NYSE COLD opened at $30.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.46, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $40.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

