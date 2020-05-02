e.l.f. Beauty Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 1,510 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,887% compared to the average volume of 76 call options.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $109,182.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 59,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $1,185,184.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,756 shares of company stock worth $1,559,061 over the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELF. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELF opened at $13.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,305.69 and a beta of 2.11. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $20.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.99.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. DA Davidson increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

