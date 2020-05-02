Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Restaurant Brands International Call Options (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 19,503 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 840% compared to the average volume of 2,074 call options.

In other news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $3,086,014.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,032.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,494.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 42.8% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1,844.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QSR shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.76.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $79.46.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

