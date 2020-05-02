Trinity Industries Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 698 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 676% compared to the average volume of 90 put options.

NYSE:TRN opened at $18.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.76. Trinity Industries has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $24.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $615.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.73 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.32%.

In other Trinity Industries news, insider Brandon B. Boze acquired 276,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,653,302.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean Savage acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $73,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,700.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,104,932 shares of company stock worth $22,851,549 in the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRN. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 24,889,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,305,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,134,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,814 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,322,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,748,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

