Colgate-Palmolive Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CL)

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 3,635 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 656% compared to the average volume of 481 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $75,828.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,665.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,168,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 856,042 shares in the company, valued at $56,361,805.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,107 shares of company stock worth $18,153,168. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CL. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $19,416,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $583,948,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,517,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,929 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $76,696,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,878,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,188,000 after acquiring an additional 789,502 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $68.53 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.52.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Novartis PT Set at CHF 89 by HSBC
Novartis PT Set at CHF 89 by HSBC
Greenshift Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04
Greenshift Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04
Mediazest Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05
Mediazest Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05
BILOXI MARSH LA/SH Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.64
BILOXI MARSH LA/SH Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.64
Federal National Mortgage Association Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.78
Federal National Mortgage Association Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.78
Environmental Tectonics Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.61
Environmental Tectonics Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.61


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report