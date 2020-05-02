Colgate-Palmolive Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 3,635 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 656% compared to the average volume of 481 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $75,828.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,665.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,168,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 856,042 shares in the company, valued at $56,361,805.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,107 shares of company stock worth $18,153,168. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CL. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $19,416,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $583,948,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,517,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,929 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $76,696,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,878,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,188,000 after acquiring an additional 789,502 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $68.53 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.52.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

