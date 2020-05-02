ZTO Express (Cayman) Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,511 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,721% compared to the typical daily volume of 89 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,855,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $346,868,000 after acquiring an additional 766,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,788,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,591,000 after acquiring an additional 663,256 shares during the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,239,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,394,000 after acquiring an additional 197,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,950,000 after acquiring an additional 46,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth about $103,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $29.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.19. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $30.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.01.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

