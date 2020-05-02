Casa Systems Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CASA)

Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,574 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,257% compared to the average volume of 116 call options.

NASDAQ:CASA opened at $4.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.38. Casa Systems has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $8.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $83.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.95 million. Casa Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,433,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,129,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 47,972 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 485,606 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 22,682 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CASA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Casa Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Casa Systems from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

