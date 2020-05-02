Casa Systems Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CASA)

Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,574 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,257% compared to the average volume of 116 call options.
NASDAQ:CASA opened at $4.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.38. Casa Systems has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $8.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38.
Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $83.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.95 million. Casa Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on CASA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Casa Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Casa Systems from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.
About Casa Systems
Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.
Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?
Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.