Hibbett Sports Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 767 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,375% compared to the typical volume of 52 call options.

A number of research firms have commented on HIBB. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hibbett Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

In other news, SVP William G. Quinn acquired 4,956 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $48,816.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo acquired 15,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 25,456 shares of company stock valued at $235,892 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HIBB opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. Hibbett Sports has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average is $21.73.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.63 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Hibbett Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

