El Pollo LoCo Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 565 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,008% compared to the typical daily volume of 51 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10. The firm has a market cap of $501.93 million, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.26. El Pollo LoCo has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $16.65.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $105.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. El Pollo LoCo had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of El Pollo LoCo from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other El Pollo LoCo news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of El Pollo LoCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,719. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOCO. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,456,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,195,000 after buying an additional 273,718 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the fourth quarter worth $2,249,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in El Pollo LoCo during the fourth quarter valued at $2,173,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 519,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after purchasing an additional 96,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in El Pollo LoCo during the fourth quarter valued at $1,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

