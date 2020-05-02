Matador Resources Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 3,432 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,219% compared to the typical daily volume of 148 put options.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Matador Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.57.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $6.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $820.58 million, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 3.09. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $371.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.02 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Matador Resources news, Director David M. Posner purchased 15,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,745.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth L. Stewart purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,700.00. Insiders have purchased 461,632 shares of company stock worth $1,023,724 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $960,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Matador Resources by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,774 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 15,006 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 554,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,959,000 after buying an additional 140,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 126,697 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Matador Resources by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 657,388 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,814,000 after buying an additional 53,078 shares in the last quarter.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

