Restaurant Brands International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 5,814 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,258% compared to the average volume of 428 put options.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $48.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $79.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $3,086,014.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,032.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,699,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $188,694,000 after purchasing an additional 411,155 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 181,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 10.7% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 10,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 22,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.76.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

