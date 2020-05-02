Discover Financial Services Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 27,291 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,339% compared to the average daily volume of 1,896 put options.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,534,000 after acquiring an additional 142,220 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 559.0% in the first quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 248,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,862,000 after acquiring an additional 210,735 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 80.0% in the first quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

NYSE DFS opened at $41.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.98. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $92.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.81.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.