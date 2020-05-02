Insurance Australia Group (ASX:IAG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.15

Insurance Australia Group Ltd (ASX:IAG)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.15 and traded as low as $5.60. Insurance Australia Group shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 9,991,976 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$6.02 and its 200-day moving average price is A$7.15.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Bryan bought 10,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$6.85 ($4.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$72,905.28 ($51,705.87).

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products. The company operates through Australia, New Zealand, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers consumer insurance products, such as motor vehicle, home and contents, lifestyle and leisure, and compulsory third party, as well as travel insurance, life insurance, and income protection products; and business insurance products, including business package, farm and crop, commercial property, construction and engineering, commercial and fleet motor, marine, workers' compensation, professional indemnity, directors' and officers', and public and products liability.

