Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $50.08

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.08 and traded as low as $42.14. Heineken shares last traded at $42.64, with a volume of 71,184 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HEINY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Heineken in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Heineken in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Heineken has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.08.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. Heineken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.86%.

About Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kru?ovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

