Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.91

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Corvus Gold Inc (TSE:KOR)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.91 and traded as low as $1.90. Corvus Gold shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 115,940 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Corvus Gold from C$5.80 to C$6.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.38 million and a P/E ratio of -17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 40.73 and a quick ratio of 39.83.

About Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR)

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold-silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

