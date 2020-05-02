Seven Group (ASX:SVW) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.62

Seven Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:SVW) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.62 and traded as low as $14.04. Seven Group shares last traded at $14.06, with a volume of 691,472 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion and a PE ratio of 23.47.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. Seven Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.12%.

In other news, insider Katherine(Kate) Farrar bought 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$17.75 ($12.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,981.18 ($35,447.65).

Seven Group Company Profile (ASX:SVW)

Seven Group Holdings Limited engages in the heavy equipment sales and service, equipment hire, media, broadcasting, and energy assets businesses in Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, the United States, and New Zealand. It operates through WesTrac, Coates Hire, AllightSykes, Media Investments, Energy, and Other Investments segments.

