1Spatial (LON:SPA) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.38

Shares of 1Spatial PLC (LON:SPA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.38 and traded as low as $20.90. 1Spatial shares last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 2,445 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 15.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 25.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 million and a P/E ratio of -13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70.

In other 1Spatial news, insider Andrew (Andy) Roberts purchased 276,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of £57,999.90 ($76,295.58).

1Spatial Plc develops and sells IT software products and solutions, and related consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Geospatial and Cloud segments. Its products include 1Integrate for automated data validation, cleaning, transformation, and enhancement for data; 1Integrate for ArcGIS, a solution that ensures the compliance of data for use across the enterprise, as well as provides automated data validation and management for the ArcGIS platform; 1Edit, a spatial vector data editing application; and 1Generalise that automatically creates various smaller-scale data products from large-scale data sources.

