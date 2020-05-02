James Latham (LON:LTHM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $855.73

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $855.73 and traded as low as $780.00. James Latham shares last traded at $810.00, with a volume of 3,052 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 681.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 855.73.

About James Latham (LON:LTHM)

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, imports and distributes timber and panel products in the United Kingdom. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods and softwoods, engineered timber products, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments.

