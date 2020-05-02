Essentra (LON:ESNT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $376.63

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Essentra PLC (LON:ESNT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $376.63 and traded as low as $269.60. Essentra shares last traded at $270.80, with a volume of 154,341 shares traded.

ESNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Essentra to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 452 ($5.95) to GBX 310 ($4.08) in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Essentra from GBX 445 ($5.85) to GBX 325 ($4.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Essentra from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 295 ($3.88) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Essentra in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 371 ($4.88).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 266.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 376.63. The stock has a market cap of $712.79 million and a PE ratio of 18.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a GBX 14.40 ($0.19) dividend. This is an increase from Essentra’s previous dividend of $6.30. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Essentra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.45%.

Essentra Company Profile (LON:ESNT)

Essentra plc manufactures and sells specialist plastic, fiber, foam, and packaging products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Component, Packaging, Filter Products, and Specialist Components. The Component division offers plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions for protection and finishing purposes.

