Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.10

Shares of Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.10 and traded as low as $12.89. Goodman Group shares last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 7,281,586 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$12.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$14.10.

In other Goodman Group news, insider Ian Ferrier bought 3,060 shares of Goodman Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$16.07 ($11.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,174.20 ($34,875.32). Also, insider Gregory (Greg) Goodman sold 1,785,000 shares of Goodman Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$16.42 ($11.65), for a total transaction of A$29,309,700.00 ($20,787,021.28).

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

