John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.25

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.25 and traded as low as $38.57. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $38.57, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.00.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $467.13 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile (NYSE:JW.B)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

