Immunodiagnostic Systems (LON:IDH) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $245.21

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (LON:IDH)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $245.21 and traded as low as $213.00. Immunodiagnostic Systems shares last traded at $220.00, with a volume of 3,211 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 211.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 245.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The firm has a market cap of $63.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.89.

In other news, insider Jaap Stuut acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.76) per share, with a total value of £5,250 ($6,906.08).

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC develops, manufactures, and sells in-vitro diagnostic tests to the clinical laboratory market in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets immunoassays and automated immunoanalyser technologies to provide diagnostic outcomes for patients.

