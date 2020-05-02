Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $63.03

Scotgold Resources Limited (LON:SGZ)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $63.03 and traded as low as $48.00. Scotgold Resources shares last traded at $50.50, with a volume of 95,499 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 49.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 63.03.

Scotgold Resources Company Profile (LON:SGZ)

Scotgold Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia, Scotland, France, and Portugal. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on the development of Cononish project located in the Grampian Highlands of Scotland. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Nedlands, Australia.

