Augean (LON:AUG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $180.89

Augean plc (LON:AUG)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $180.89 and traded as low as $142.45. Augean shares last traded at $144.50, with a volume of 249,222 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 145.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 180.89. The company has a market capitalization of $150.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75.

Augean (LON:AUG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 15.33 ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) by GBX 0.83 ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Augean plc will post 909.9999715 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Augean plc engages in the waste management businesses in the United Kingdom. It operates in five segments: Energy and Construction, Radioactive Waste Services, Augean Integrated Services, Augean North Sea Services, and Industry and Infrastructure. The Energy and Construction segment operates three hazardous and non-hazardous landfill operating sites that provide waste remediation, treatment, and disposal services.

