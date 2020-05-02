SEEK (ASX:SEK) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.79

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.79 and traded as low as $16.62. SEEK shares last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 1,242,083 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$20.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. SEEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.91%.

In other news, insider Vanessa Wallace bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$14.60 ($10.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$102,200.00 ($72,482.27). Also, insider Leigh Jasper bought 6,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$16.29 ($11.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,576.16 ($71,330.61). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 23,414 shares of company stock valued at $402,878.

SEEK Company Profile (ASX:SEK)

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia and internationally. It operates through SEEK Asia Pacific & Americas, and SEEK Investments segments. The company engages in matching of hirers and candidates with career opportunities and related services; and sourcing and placement of candidates into roles online, as well as the distribution and provision higher education courses.

