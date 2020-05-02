Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.25

Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.25 and traded as low as $10.79. Mannatech shares last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 3,989 shares.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mannatech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average is $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)
Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a Website.
