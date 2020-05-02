Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.25

Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.25 and traded as low as $10.79. Mannatech shares last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 3,989 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mannatech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average is $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.54% of Mannatech worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 16.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a Website.

