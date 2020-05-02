Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.25

Nevada Copper Corp (TSE:NCU)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.25 and traded as low as $0.15. Nevada Copper shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 254,442 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NCU. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on Nevada Copper from C$0.60 to C$0.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.20 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.67. The firm has a market cap of $114.29 million and a P/E ratio of -21.43.

In other Nevada Copper news, Director Thomas Albanese purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,895.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,450,000 shares in the company, valued at C$439,285.

About Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU)

Nevada Copper Corp., a development stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and other mineral properties in Nevada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. The company holds 100% interest in the Pumpkin Hollow copper property that consists of a contiguous 27 square mile land package comprising private lands, patented, and unpatented mineral claims located in north-western Nevada.

