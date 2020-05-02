Maxcom Telecomunic (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Maxcom Telecomunic S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXMTY)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.01. Maxcom Telecomunic shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Maxcom Telecomunic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MXMTY)

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunication services in Mexico. Its solutions include dedicated Internet; L2L, a service through a point-to-point circuit to create private networks by interconnecting two client addressing within the same local area; MPLS B-TIC service that allows the integration of IP traffic, including voice, data, or video in the same connection; 01800, a long distance service; and SIP TRUNKS, a voice over IP solution.

