Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.95

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.95 and traded as low as $2.14. Seeing Machines shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 7,516,146 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $74.04 million and a P/E ratio of -1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22.

About Seeing Machines (LON:SEE)

Seeing Machines Limited develops computer vision related technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Guardian, which detects driver fatigue incidents and prevents those events; and FOVIO driver monitoring systems. The company serves automotive, commercial fleet, aviation, rail, and off-road markets.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Seeing Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seeing Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Insurance Australia Group Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.15
Insurance Australia Group Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.15
Heineken Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $50.08
Heineken Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $50.08
Corvus Gold Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.91
Corvus Gold Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.91
Seven Group Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.62
Seven Group Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.62
1Spatial Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.38
1Spatial Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.38
James Latham Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $855.73
James Latham Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $855.73


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report