Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.95

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.95 and traded as low as $2.14. Seeing Machines shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 7,516,146 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $74.04 million and a P/E ratio of -1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22.

About Seeing Machines (LON:SEE)

Seeing Machines Limited develops computer vision related technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Guardian, which detects driver fatigue incidents and prevents those events; and FOVIO driver monitoring systems. The company serves automotive, commercial fleet, aviation, rail, and off-road markets.

