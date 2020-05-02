Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $140.76

Shares of Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $140.76 and traded as low as $133.00. Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at $136.40, with a volume of 1,309,627 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 126.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 140.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.78 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Greencoat UK Wind’s previous dividend of $1.74. Greencoat UK Wind’s payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

In other news, insider Tim Ingram bought 45,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £49,566.60 ($65,202.05).

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

