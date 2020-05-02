Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.30

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.30 and traded as low as $31.46. Zurich Insurance Group shares last traded at $31.49, with a volume of 92,828 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

