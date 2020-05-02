Starcom (LON:STAR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.18

Starcom PLC (LON:STAR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.18 and traded as low as $0.88. Starcom shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 981,123 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and a P/E ratio of -3.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

About Starcom (LON:STAR)

Starcom plc is engaged in the development of wireless solutions for the remote tracking, monitoring and protection of various types of assets and people. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, has four operating segments: sets, accessory, Web and other. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries: Starcom G.P.S.

