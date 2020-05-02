Trifast (LON:TRI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $156.66

Trifast plc (LON:TRI)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $156.66 and traded as low as $118.00. Trifast shares last traded at $119.00, with a volume of 37,166 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRI shares. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Trifast in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.55) price objective on shares of Trifast in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Trifast from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 110 ($1.45) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trifast in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 208 ($2.74).

Get Trifast alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 107.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 156.66. The firm has a market cap of $145.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mechanical fasteners and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Trifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.