M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $651.95

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $651.95 and traded as low as $595.90. M.P. Evans Group shares last traded at $615.00, with a volume of 4,915 shares changing hands.

MPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Get M.P. Evans Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $334.48 million and a PE ratio of 53.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 545.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 651.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a GBX 12.75 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from M.P. Evans Group’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. M.P. Evans Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

About M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE)

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses in Malaysia; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for M.P. Evans Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.P. Evans Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.