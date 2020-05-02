OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.25

OPG Power Ventures Plc. (LON:OPG) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.25 and traded as low as $11.00. OPG Power Ventures shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 289,736 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 11.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.66, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.08 million and a P/E ratio of 2.75.

About OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG)

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. It operates thermal power and solar power plants. The company primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies. OPG Power Ventures Plc is based in Chennai, India.

