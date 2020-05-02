Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.68

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.68 and traded as low as $1.90. Indigo Books & Music shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 30,520 shares trading hands.

Separately, Cormark decreased their target price on Indigo Books & Music from C$8.00 to C$5.15 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Get Indigo Books & Music alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $52.91 million and a P/E ratio of -1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.68.

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$383.74 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Indigo Books & Music Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Indigo Books & Music Company Profile (TSE:IDG)

Indigo Books & Music Inc operates as a book, gift, and specialty toy retailer in Canada. The company also offers kids, toy, baby, home, fashion, paper, and electronics products. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 86 superstores and 123 small format stores under the Indigo, Chapters, Coles, Indigospirit, and The Book Company names.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Indigo Books & Music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indigo Books & Music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.