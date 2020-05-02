Dart Group (LON:DTG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,300.18

Dart Group PLC (LON:DTG) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,300.18 and traded as low as $585.00. Dart Group shares last traded at $609.50, with a volume of 704,246 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $907.60 million and a P/E ratio of 5.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 613.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,300.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.34.

Get Dart Group alerts:

In other Dart Group news, insider Stephen Heapy purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 306 ($4.03) per share, with a total value of £61,200 ($80,505.13).

Dart Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel, and distribution and logistics businesses in Europe. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, non-ticket retail, and warehousing and distribution activities.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Dart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.