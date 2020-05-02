Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) PT Lowered to $86.00

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

EHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.79.

Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

In other Encompass Health news, Director Donald L. Correll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $118,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,334.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

