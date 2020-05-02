Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Upgraded at Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.35 to C$0.30 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial cut Leucrotta Exploration from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.85 to C$0.40 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leucrotta Exploration presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$0.66.

CVE LXE opened at C$0.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.00. Leucrotta Exploration has a one year low of C$0.15 and a one year high of C$0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.54.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc operates as an oil and natural gas company. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds interest in approximately 100,500 gross acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. Leucrotta Exploration Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

