Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target Cut to C$37.00

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$40.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lifted their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.15.

Snc-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$24.11 on Thursday. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of C$15.47 and a 12-month high of C$34.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.25 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Snc-Lavalin Group will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Snc-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

