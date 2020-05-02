Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) Given a C$6.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) received a C$6.50 price objective from analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.58% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Rocky Mountain Dealerships’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

Get Rocky Mountain Dealerships alerts:

Shares of TSE:RME opened at C$4.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $79.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.00. Rocky Mountain Dealerships has a fifty-two week low of C$3.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.12.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$218.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$206.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rocky Mountain Dealerships will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Rocky Mountain Dealerships

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment primarily in Canada and the United States. The company primarily provides utility tractors, harvesters, sprayers, articulated 4 wheel-drive tractors, skid steer loaders, excavators, wheel loaders, graders, and equipment for maintaining barns and feedlots.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Dealerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Dealerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.