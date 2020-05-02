CGI (TSE:GIB.A) PT Raised to C$88.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective raised by analysts at CIBC from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.33% from the company’s previous close.

GIB.A has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of CGI from C$116.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Pi Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$111.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$106.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CGI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$102.73.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of TSE GIB.A opened at C$88.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.96. CGI has a 52 week low of C$67.23 and a 52 week high of C$114.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$79.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$99.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.