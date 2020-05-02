CGI (TSE:GIB.A) PT Set at C$102.00 by Raymond James

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) has been given a C$102.00 target price by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.53% from the company’s current price.

GIB.A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on CGI from C$106.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank raised CGI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$112.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$111.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$102.73.

TSE GIB.A opened at C$88.29 on Thursday. CGI has a 1-year low of C$67.23 and a 1-year high of C$114.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$79.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$99.26. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion and a PE ratio of 19.62.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

