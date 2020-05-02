BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Lowered to C$63.00

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$64.50 to C$63.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. CIBC upped their price target on BCE from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on BCE from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$62.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.92. BCE has a 12 month low of C$46.03 and a 12 month high of C$65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$61.07.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.6400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

