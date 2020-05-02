Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) PT Lowered to C$14.00

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) had its target price decreased by CSFB from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ADN. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$20.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of ADN opened at C$13.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $226.78 million and a PE ratio of 13.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Acadian Timber has a 1 year low of C$11.11 and a 1 year high of C$18.62.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.73. The firm had revenue of C$25.84 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadian Timber will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

