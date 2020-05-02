Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AT. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Atlantic Power from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Atlantic Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Atlantic Power from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.63.

Shares of NYSE AT opened at $1.85 on Thursday. Atlantic Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05. The stock has a market cap of $219.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.15). Atlantic Power had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 281.82%. The company had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Power will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlantic Power news, CEO James J. Moore, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,331.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 29,000 shares of company stock worth $63,420. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AT. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Atlantic Power by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 769,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 397,666 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Atlantic Power by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 1,857,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 248,090 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlantic Power during the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantic Power by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 530,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 125,480 shares during the period. Finally, Western Standard LLC raised its holdings in Atlantic Power by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 600,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 123,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

