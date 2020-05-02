Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AT. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Atlantic Power from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Atlantic Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Atlantic Power from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.63.
Shares of NYSE AT opened at $1.85 on Thursday. Atlantic Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05. The stock has a market cap of $219.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.70.
In other Atlantic Power news, CEO James J. Moore, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,331.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 29,000 shares of company stock worth $63,420. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AT. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Atlantic Power by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 769,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 397,666 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Atlantic Power by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 1,857,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 248,090 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlantic Power during the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantic Power by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 530,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 125,480 shares during the period. Finally, Western Standard LLC raised its holdings in Atlantic Power by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 600,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 123,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.
About Atlantic Power
Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.
