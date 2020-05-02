Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.44

Shares of Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.44 and traded as high as $1.71. Cleveland BioLabs shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 212,200 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Cleveland BioLabs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Cleveland BioLabs alerts:

The company has a market cap of $19.96 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in radiation mitigation, oncology immunotherapy, and vaccines.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland BioLabs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland BioLabs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.