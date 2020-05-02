ALERUS FINL COR/SH to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (OTCMKTS:ALRS)

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH in a report issued on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ALERUS FINL COR/SH’s FY2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALERUS FINL COR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered ALERUS FINL COR/SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of ALRS opened at $16.69 on Friday. ALERUS FINL COR/SH has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.31.

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $46.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.67 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new position in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 312,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 54,823 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 102,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period.

ALERUS FINL COR/SH Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

