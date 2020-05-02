Encana (NYSE:ECA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.20

Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.20 and traded as high as $6.26. Encana shares last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 7,144,114 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ECA. Canaccord Genuity lowered Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen lowered Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Encana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered Encana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.88.

Get Encana alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Encana by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Encana by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Encana by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Encana by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 151,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Encana by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 328,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Encana (NYSE:ECA)

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Encana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.